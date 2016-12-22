Thursday , 22 December 2016
Breakingnews
KPK Govt to develop Lowari top as fascinating tourist spot

PESHAWAR, December 21: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has agreed to a proposal to develop Lowari top as fascinating tourist spot adding that his government has already planned six to eight scenic spots in the entire Malakand Division that would be developed on tourism lines.
He was presiding over a meeting on Malakand Division, Minister Excise Mian Jamsheddin, administrative secretaries, Commissioner Malakand, RPO Malakand and Mardan, Collector Custom, Commission Income Tax and others attended.
The meeting had a threadbare discussion on the data bank of the non custom paid vehicles and different issues of Swat Cantonment, road communication network and other allied issues. The meeting agreed to develop a data bank of the all vehicles with proper number plates and registered with the relevant thanas.
Chief Minister directed for a transparent mechanism discouraging the misuse and abuse of such vehicles in the acts of crimes terrorism and smuggling and also discouraging the stealing of vehicles. The provincial government he added would provide all out support to the mechanism for developing a data bank of all the vehicles to be registered in the relevant thanas.
The meeting was told that Lowari Tunnel would be ready for transportation by June 2017. The chief Minister directed to develop Lowari Top and other identified scenic spots on tourism lines.
Meanwhile, while talking to a representative delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum at CM Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak expressed concern over slow proceedings of cases in courts and asked for putting forth recommendations to reform legal system to ensure speedy disposal of civil and criminal cases thus to provide easy and speedy justice to the people.-PR

