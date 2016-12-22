Syed Khurshid Shah in his own wisdom thinks that Parliament is a cut above than the judiciary also. He boasts that parliamentarians are the voice of the nation and they act in accordance with the will and aspirations of 20 crore Pakistanis. There are many persons who have,however, serious reservations on his claim. The leader of the opposition says Parliament is the voice of nation. The people would have believed blindly his contention had our parliamentarians voiced the concerns of the common man on many issues on which they were found deaf and dumb..
Had Parliament correctly read the pulse of the nation it would have raised hullabaloo on the refusal of the governor state bank to share with it names of those bank defaulters who have gobbled up bank loans worth crore of rupees under one pretext or the other. Doesn’t its silence mean over his refusal mean that it is not taking any issue with the state bank only because it knows that many black sheep in its own ranks would also be exposed should the names of bank defaulters are made public?
How can the leader of the opposition in the NA claim the superiority of Parliament over the judiciary when it has always acquiesced in to the passage of notorious tax amnesty schemes in national assembly which ran counter to the public interest ?These instances are just tip of the iceberg. One can quote umpteen examples where Parliament did quite the opposite what the man in the street wanted.
POSTSCRIPT. After a dismal performance against the Kiwis,our cricketers started badly in the first test match against the Kangaroos also in their current tour of the Down Under. One wonders whether or not they would bounce back in their remaining matches in Australia?
Twisted logic of leader of the opposition
