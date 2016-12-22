LAHORE, December 21: Sarwar has said that daily corruption of 12 billion rupees has become imminent threat for the country.
While addressing a meeting of PTI workers he said that all political parties and nation should unite together against the corruption otherwise it will become impossible to avert the consequences.The development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is visible.
He said that the problems of load shedding, unemployment and corruption have become nightmare for nation. Amid the bunch of rising problems, corruption and bad governance are the biggest problems of country and needs solution.
He said that the corruption is ot halting the progress, but also increasing the intensity of loadsheding, unemployment and terrorism. We will fight against the corruption until eradication of daily corruption of 12 billion rupees.-Online
Corruption becomes threat for the country: Ch Sarwar
