India may get benefit from CPEC if it shuns animosity: Lt. Gen. Aamir Riaz

QUETTA, December 21: In a rare statement, Commander Southern Command Lt General Amir Riaz has said that India can take benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) if it shuns animosity against Pakistan.
Speaking at an awards distribution ceremony at Balochistan FC Headquarters, he said that India should shun enmity with Pakistan and join the CPEC along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and enjoy its benefits.
He lauded services of the FC personnel in the fight against terrorism and subversion in Balochistan saying that around 700 FC personnel had laid down their lives defending the country.
He `said that Balochistan has faced terrorism at large scale for the last 10 years and the militants have imposed their own ideology on the common people. He said Balochistan was on the path to economic development and the common people could not be misled by the self-exiled leaders.
He said Balochistan was on the path to economic development and the common people could not be misled by the self-exiled leaders.
“Their catchy slogans will not work because the people are aware of their designs and they cannot be misled,” Lt General Amir Riaz said.
He further said that the enemy could not see Balochistan developing and moving towards prosperity.
countries could benefit from CPEC projects while the people can enjoy peace and stability by cooperating with the FC.-Online
