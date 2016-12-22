Thursday , 22 December 2016
Pakistan to present dossiers before UN on India’s subversive activities: Sartaj Aziz

Posted date : December 21, 2016
ISLAMABAD, December 211: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the UN and other important countries after completion of investigation from Kulbushan Yadav.
He was briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday. He said, “The investigation from Indian agent Kulbushan Yadav is underway and more evidences are being collected from him.”
The adviser regretted the Indian aggression on the line of control (LoC). Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said, “There are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.”
“The international community should exert its pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions,” he said. The Foreign Secretary said, “Forty-five civilians have embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of control.” He also said, “Pakistan has informed the United Nations in writing about these violations.” -DNA

