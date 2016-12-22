Peace in Pakistan is closely linked to Afghanistan: Chaudhry Nisar

Thursday , 22 December 2016
Posted date : December 21, 2016
LANDI KOTAL, December 21: Peace in Pakistan is closely linked to peace in Afghanistan, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said.
He was speaking to journalists on Wednesday. “We want peace on both sides of the border,” he said, adding that Afghanistan blames Pakistan even for crimes it has not committed.
The minister said he wants to establish a NADRA office at the border to assist the injured and sick.
He said that terrorism had destroyed peace in the tribal areas.
Praising the tribes of Landi Kotal, he said their tribesmen had fought at the Kashmir border. “These tribes are always ready to defend the country,” he said.
He said all over the world more terrorism incidents were being reported, but in Pakistan the figures were going down.
“There is no terrorist network in this area,” he said. “After Operation Zarb-e-Azb either terrorists were killed or they ran away. Terrorists come discreetly and then cross the border,” he said.-Agencies

