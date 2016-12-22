Will not let Panama Leaks storm die down: Imran Khan

Says PML-N has destroyed all the institutions by inducting their own men
Predicts PML-N will not win 2018 polls in KPK but PM Nawaz Sharif will be in jail at that time
Chairman PTI Imran Khan giving an interview to a private channel in Islamabad on Wednesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 21: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan said Wednesday that PTI will not let Panama Leaks storm die down.
While giving an interview to Hamid Mir in programme Capital Tak, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that if you ask the people that whether Nawaz Sharif is culprit in Panama Leaks, 99 per cent of them will say yes he is a culprit and involved in money laundering. And when you ask them whether Nawaz Sharif will be arrested or he would be punished, 99 per cent people will say that it will not happen.
He said that powerful in our country are never punished for their sins because our judiciary always stood with the powerful.
Commenting on Maryam Nawaz tweet that the storm (Panama Leaks case) is over, he said it implies that both the then COAS and CJP have gone and the new ones have come and they are our people.
Imran said that PML-N has destroyed all the institutions by inducting their own men. Imran Khan said that the Supreme Court has itself said that institutions have been failed.
Khan said if Nawaz Sharif is acquitted in the Panama Leaks case then there be loot sale in Pakistan.
On CPEC, he said that all the contracts have been signed by Nawaz Sharif family and their relatives.
On Nawaz’s foreign trips, he said that seventy crore rupees have been spent on Prime Minister’s foreign trips and no investment has come into Pakistan as a result of these tours.
On Quetta incident, he said it is wrong to involve Chaudhry Nisar in Quetta incident, he said government is responsible for this incident. The Report of Quetta incident is based on the performance of the Government.
On 2018 elections, Nawaz Sharif has said that the PML-N Government will win the polls in KPK, Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif will not be able to win elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather he would be in jail by that time. Imran said that the punishment for money laundering is jail.-Monitoring Desk
