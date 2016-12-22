You Don’t Have To Be A Country’s Chief Executive To Get Away With Monumental Plunder

These are the blackest moments in the history of Pakistan— particularly in the area of Crime Punishment and Justice.
Those who had been shocked at the camera shots of tons of cash, a few months back, recovered from the house of a senior bureaucrat, Mr Mushtaq Raisani, in a historic raid, are now virtually numbed into disbelief that the culprit has been cleared by the NAB— on payment of Rs 2 billion (under arrangement called Plea Bargain that gives legal cover to mega corruption).
Quetta happens to be the city and Baluchistan the province where this mega fiscal crime was unveiled when the residence of the Secretary of Finance was raided, and over Rs 73 crore were recovered in cash. Not meaning thereby that the other Provinces and their cities are ill-equipped to match the ‘distinction’ that Baluchistan acquired that night when several cash-counting machines were require to determine the value of the seized wealth. Later on it was revealed that the super-rich Finance Secretary of Baluchistan had under his belt several high-value housing facilities and other properties in various cities— particularly Karachi. The NAB had booked him for Corruption amounting to Rs 40 billion.
And now the drop scene!
Mr Mushtaq Raisani’s monumental wealth will stand cleared as DECENT on a payment of Rs 2 billion.
In this context one can’t help remembering the rumours that extensive negotiations take place between the NAB authorities and those under investigation and prosecution regarding the finalization of the Plea Bargain figure. If Mr Raisani had plundered even half of the billions he was charged of plundering, he would still be worth Rs 15 billion, even if he has to pay Rs 2 billion to the NAB and Rs 3 billion to his benefactors.
One desperately hopes that these rumours are baseless.
If you are not a Pakistani, and are watching all this happening here, wouldn’t you feel immense pity for a country in which even minions of corruption end up as billionaires many times over. Can you have any idea of the worth of the Dinosaurs— who also happen to be occupying the seats of the highest power!
You Don’t Have To Be A Country’s Chief Executive To Get Away With Monumental Plunder
