Zardari wasn’t abroad after making an agreement or deal: Malik

PPP leader warns govt to avoid making political mistake on Zardari’s return
ISLAMABAD, December 22: Leader of Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rahman Malik has stated that ex president Asif Ali Zardari was not out of country on the basis of any plea bargain after making an agreement or deal.
In a statement he further said that “we want Zardri’s peaceful return to the country which would not trouble anyone.” He asked the government not to make any political mistake on the return of party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari back to the country for any such disturbance would be an unforgivable mistake.
Asif Zardari was out of the country due to illness and is returning home because he is feeling better now, Rahman said adding that Zardari did not go out of the country after making an agreement or deal and thus he is not bound by any condition. Pakistan is his country and he could return back whenever he likes, Rahman added.
Rahman said that certain federal ministers are pained by Zardari’s return but they should realize that we had helped Nawaz Sharif’s home coming.
My as well as Benazir Bhutto’s name is not in the Panama papers but if proved that my name is included in it I would leave politics, he added.-Sabah
