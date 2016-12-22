JI Chief terms NAB plea bargain institutionalised corruption

KARACHI, December 22: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday termed plea bargain scheme of country’s top anti-corruption body institutionalised corruption, a day after Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau accepted plea bargain request of former Finance Secretary of Balochistan for Rs2 billion.
The NAB had earlier put Mushtaq Raisani’s corruption figure at Rs40 billion after arresting him earlier this year and seizing Rs.730 million hard cash during a raid at his residence.
“Offering plea bargain to culprits is sort of institutionalized corruption by NAB where the criminals can get free by offering a small amount,” said the JI chief on his Twitter account.
He also called for an amendment in NAB ordinance to ensure free and fair accountability so that culprits could be severely punished along with recovery of looted wealth. -DNA
