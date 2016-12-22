Thursday , 22 December 2016
Pakistan is more prosperous today than 2013: PM

December 22, 2016
PM reaffirms resolve to continue policy of bringing reforms in all sectors

SARAJEVO, December 22: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed resolve to continue his policy of bringing reforms in all sectors. Talking to accompanying journalists in Sarajevo, he said he is working on fulfilling the objectives of his party manifesto. All development issues will be addressed.
The Prime Minister a project of construction of forty-nine modern hospitals is actively being taken up and people in several districts have been issued health cards. He said transparency has been ensured in the projects of liquefied natural gas and solar plants, and one hundred billion rupees have been saved. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan today is far more stable and prosperous as compared to 2013. About relations with Bosnia, he said Pakistan values its relationship with Bosnia. He said it was during his first stint in office that diplomatic relations with Bosnia were established.
During his stay in Sarajevo, the Prime Minister held wide ranging talks with the Bosnian leadership for expansion of relations in diverse fields. Today, he visited Kovaci memorial, the largest cemetery of the fallen soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 1992-95 war. The Prime Minister has now left for home. A farewell guard of honour ceremony was held at the Sarajevo International Airport. -DNA

