Thursday , 22 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead

Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 22, 2016 In News Comments Off on Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead
Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI, December 22: Sources revealed that an Iranian cargo ship while on its way to Dubia from Egypt was attacked inside the maritime borders of Yemen.
According to details, seven Pakistanis were killed in the rocket attack while Ship Officer Kabeer saved his life by jumping off the vessel.
It has also been confirmed that the crew members of the targeted ship were all Pakistanis.
Pakistani human rights activist Ansar Burney has expressed that we are appealing to Saudi Arabia and other countries for help and saving human lives would be the first priority in this regard.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

NAB promoting corruption in Pakistan: Imran Khan
Modi’s statement a clear evidence of Indian terrorism: Foreign Office
Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead
Pakistan is more prosperous today than 2013: PM
JI Chief terms NAB plea bargain institutionalised corruption
Zardari wasn’t abroad after making an agreement or deal: Malik
UN Chief calls for India, Pakistan dialogue to resolve differences
Amir expected to be fit for 2nd Test against Australia
Misbahul Haq becomes first Pakistani to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award
Russia bids farewell to slain Turkey envoy
Will not let Panama Leaks storm die down: Imran Khan
Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India: PM

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions