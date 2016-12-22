Thursday , 22 December 2016
Modi’s statement a clear evidence of Indian terrorism: Foreign Office

  • Says Pakistan, China, Russia to discuss Afghanistan on December 27

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria 1ISLAMABAD, 22 December: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has expressed that the recent statement by the Indian premier Narendra Modi regards to East Pakistan, arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav and his confessional statement are clear evidences of India’s involvement in terrorism.
The spokesperson revealed that Pakistan has raised the matter of Narendra Modi and Ajit Doval’s statements with UN Secretary General several times.
Nafees Zakaria also revealed that Pakistan would raise the matter of Indian terrorism in front of the international community.
Foreign Office spokesperson let it be known that the Indian government is trying to alter the ratio of population within Kashmir through Supreme Court.
He said that the Indian efforts to change the demographics of Kashmir is a clear violation of United Nations’ resolutions.
The spokesperson revealed that Pakistan has already cleared out that it won’t allow its land to be used against any other country.
He said Pakistan, China and Russia will hold talks in Moscow on December 27 to discuss regional peace and stability, including situation in Afghanistan. He said the Foreign Secretary will lead the Pakistani delegation in this meeting.-DNA/Agencies

