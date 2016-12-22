PTI plans rally in Swabi on Dec 25, seeks public support on Panamagate
ISLAMABAD, December 22: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘is promoting corruption’ in Pakistan.
“Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain with NAB to “clear” his Rs 40bn corruption by paying Rs 2bn shows NAB promoting corruption & making crime pay,” Khan tweeted.
Khan was referring to NAB’s decision to ‘clear’ top bureaucrats of Balochistan, who were facing Rs.40 billion corruption charges, after accepting their plea bargain request.
Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, the then finance secretary of Balochistan, hit the headlines in May this year when NAB seized over Rs730 million hard cash from his house in Quetta hours after he was taken into custody.
As the drama involving the recovery of such a large amount began to unfold, the finance man was also found to be owning as many as a dozen houses in Karachi, whose estimated cost was said to be around Rs2 billion.
Officials said the NAB has decided to accept plea bargain request of over Rs2 billion of Raisani and Khalid Lango, the ex-adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan.
“Musharraf’s claim that Gen Sharif pressured judiciary to remove him from ECL deepens perception that powerful can violate laws with impunity,” he further said, referring to a recent claim by the former military ruler that ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif helped him leave the country by keeping the government from pressuring the courts. Meanwhile, in an expected move, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a rally in Swabi on December 25, seeking public support, once again, on the infamous Panamagate scandal.-DNA
NAB promoting corruption in Pakistan: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, December 22: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘is promoting corruption’ in Pakistan.
“Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain with NAB to “clear” his Rs 40bn corruption by paying Rs 2bn shows NAB promoting corruption & making crime pay,” Khan tweeted.
Khan was referring to NAB’s decision to ‘clear’ top bureaucrats of Balochistan, who were facing Rs.40 billion corruption charges, after accepting their plea bargain request.
Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, the then finance secretary of Balochistan, hit the headlines in May this year when NAB seized over Rs730 million hard cash from his house in Quetta hours after he was taken into custody.
As the drama involving the recovery of such a large amount began to unfold, the finance man was also found to be owning as many as a dozen houses in Karachi, whose estimated cost was said to be around Rs2 billion.
Officials said the NAB has decided to accept plea bargain request of over Rs2 billion of Raisani and Khalid Lango, the ex-adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan.
“Musharraf’s claim that Gen Sharif pressured judiciary to remove him from ECL deepens perception that powerful can violate laws with impunity,” he further said, referring to a recent claim by the former military ruler that ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif helped him leave the country by keeping the government from pressuring the courts. Meanwhile, in an expected move, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a rally in Swabi on December 25, seeking public support, once again, on the infamous Panamagate scandal.-DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Modi’s statement a clear evidence of Indian ...
December 22, 2016
Yemen: Rocket attack on Iranian cargo ship ...
December 22, 2016
Pakistan is more prosperous today than 2013: ...
December 22, 2016
JI Chief terms NAB plea bargain institutionalised ...
December 22, 2016