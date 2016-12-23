The End Game

PMLN’s Leadership has mastered the art of hoodwinking the people into voting for them.
This subject has come to my mind due to Mian Nawaz Sharif’s very ‘brotherly’ statement in Bosnia that he welcomes Asif Ali Zardari’s return to Pakistan as his wisdom and leadership are required by the Nation. He has advised Zardari Sahib to take over the command of the PPP and move on. This advice comes in the wake of the PPP Chairman BBZ’s hawkish and challenging stance regarding the Panama Leaks case. There are rumors to the effect that Zardari Sahib has allowed his son to brandish his arms and threaten the PML(N) of the dire consequences of not paying heed to the four-point charter of demands (put forth by the PPP) in order to extract maximum concessions from the Prime Minister on issues dear to the PPP boss (Dr. Asim Hussain, Ayan Ali)
If these rumors are given weight the Nation can expect yet another ‘chapter of reconciliation’ commonly known as Muuk Muka.
But there is also a strong viewpoint floating around that a powerful segment of the PPP leadership lead by BBZ, has convinced the defacto boss of the party that the only way to put some life back into the ‘remains’ of ZAB’s PPP is to confront Mian Nawaz Sharif and rekindle the fire of polarization that had characterized the battles of the PML (N) and the PPP in the past.
I personally believe that whereas the PPP has retained its dwindling vote bank in the third generation of leaders (despite Asif Ali Zardari) the PML(N)’s entire appeal centres around one man – Mian Nawaz Sharif who has successfully captured for himself the distinction of being the pivotal figure of the PNA’s challenge to the PPP in the late 1970s. Mian Sahib personifies the opposition to the PPP vote bank. Subsequently he was able to use this symbolic strength of his personality against Imran Khan.
We are now however entering a new era in Pakistan’s politics. Mian Nawaz Sharif despite all his cunning and theatrics, is fighting for survival. The fact that he needs the support of AAZ to bolster his chances of survival is a proof of the declining prowess of the old warrior.
Once MNS goes, the mountain that the PML(N) has come to be regarded as, will get blown up.
In the end I see the PPP and the PTI fighting it out. The PTI has the advantage of having a charismatic leader who can defy the ravages of age.
The End Game
