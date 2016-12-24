Says Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity
ISLAMABAD, December 23: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will work together to end extremism adding that the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan have bravely faced the challenge of terrorism and as a result this menace has been greatly overcome.
The President said this while talking to Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov, who along-with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furkat Sidikov and high officials were also present on the occasion.
The President conveyed his felicitations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and hoped that during his tenure Pak-Uzbek relations will rise to new heights.
The President also expressed condolence on behalf of the people, the Government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, on the sad demise of late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.
The President said, “Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity.” The President underlined Pakistan’s desire to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, economy and human resource.
The President noted that, “Bilateral trade volume between the two countries was below potential and called for enhancing it to the benefit of the both countries.” President Mamnoon Hussain said, “Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy friendly relations.”
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov said that Uzbekistan greatly values its friendship with Pakistan and both countries will cooperate with each other in various sectors.-DNA
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to work together to eliminate extremism: President
ISLAMABAD, December 23: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will work together to end extremism adding that the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan have bravely faced the challenge of terrorism and as a result this menace has been greatly overcome.
The President said this while talking to Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov, who along-with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furkat Sidikov and high officials were also present on the occasion.
The President conveyed his felicitations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and hoped that during his tenure Pak-Uzbek relations will rise to new heights.
The President also expressed condolence on behalf of the people, the Government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, on the sad demise of late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.
The President said, “Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity.” The President underlined Pakistan’s desire to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, economy and human resource.
The President noted that, “Bilateral trade volume between the two countries was below potential and called for enhancing it to the benefit of the both countries.” President Mamnoon Hussain said, “Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy friendly relations.”
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov said that Uzbekistan greatly values its friendship with Pakistan and both countries will cooperate with each other in various sectors.-DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Zardari hopes PPP to come into power ...
December 23, 2016
People are fed up of the era ...
December 23, 2016
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close ...
December 23, 2016
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking ...
December 23, 2016