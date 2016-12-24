COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during a visit to ISPR Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, December 23: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS visited ISPR on Friday and interacted with Officers and staff.
Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, outgoing DG ISPR briefed COAS about role and functions of ISPR. COAS appreciated the role of ISPR as an institution.
Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, CGS, Major General Azhar Saleh, VCGS, Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR designate were also present.-Sabah
COAS appreciates role of ISPR as an institution
