PML-N govt had not fulfilled any of its election promises during the last three years: Siraj

LAHORE, December 23: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PML-N government had not fulfilled any of its election promises during the last three years and the only performance of its ministers/advisors was to augment their bank balances and properties.
He was talking to the media at Mansoora, after the opening session of the JI central Shoora.
Sirajul Haq said that the rulers had made the country an open market for India due to which the balance of trade between the two countries
had been disturbed. The country’s industry and agriculture both were on the brink of ruin.
He said that the Federal Finance Minister was a Loan Specialist and had burdened the country under the Himalaya of loan from the IMF and the World Bank.
The JI chief said if the judiciary disappointed the nation on the issue of corruption, the masses would hold courts on roads and crossings where the hands of the oppressed masses would be on the throat of the plunderers.
He said it seemed that the courts wanted someone else to bear the burden of cleansing corruption. He said the outgoing Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had passed the Panama leaks case on to the incoming Chief Justice although it would have been a matter of pride for him to decide it. He said the JI had approached the judiciary because it believed that the courts could play the most effective role in wiping out corruption.
Condemning NAB’s provision of plea bargain, Sirajul Haq said the NAB was giving full opportunity to the plunderers to amass wealth and then to turn to it for redemption.
He said that the JI on coming to power would extract all ill-gotten money from the plunderers and wipe out the corrupt elite giving protection to each other.
To a question about Pervez Musharraf, the JI chief said that Pervez Mushrraf was a liar and a controversial figure and his statements were not reliable. There was no room for Musharraf in the country’s politics. He said if Musharraf had some courage, he should return and face the cases against him. To a question about Zardari’s return, he said, that Asif Ali Zardari was a former President of the country and his homecoming was nothing extra ordinary. However, he said, that the masses were no more interested in feudal politics. Released by Media Cell, JIP,
Meanwhile Ameer, JI Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the mother of former Home Minister, Sindh, and PPP leader, Zulfikar Ali Mirza
The JI chief rang up Zulfikar Ali Mirza during the day and offered his condolences and prayed for the departed soul.
Other JI leaders including former JI Ameer, Syed Munawar Hasan, JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Asadullah Bhutto and Rashid Naseem, have also offered their condolences to PPP leader.-Sabah
PML-N govt had not fulfilled any of its election promises during the last three years: Siraj
LAHORE, December 23: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PML-N government had not fulfilled any of its election promises during the last three years and the only performance of its ministers/advisors was to augment their bank balances and properties.
He was talking to the media at Mansoora, after the opening session of the JI central Shoora.
Sirajul Haq said that the rulers had made the country an open market for India due to which the balance of trade between the two countries
had been disturbed. The country’s industry and agriculture both were on the brink of ruin.
He said that the Federal Finance Minister was a Loan Specialist and had burdened the country under the Himalaya of loan from the IMF and the World Bank.
The JI chief said if the judiciary disappointed the nation on the issue of corruption, the masses would hold courts on roads and crossings where the hands of the oppressed masses would be on the throat of the plunderers.
He said it seemed that the courts wanted someone else to bear the burden of cleansing corruption. He said the outgoing Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had passed the Panama leaks case on to the incoming Chief Justice although it would have been a matter of pride for him to decide it. He said the JI had approached the judiciary because it believed that the courts could play the most effective role in wiping out corruption.
Condemning NAB’s provision of plea bargain, Sirajul Haq said the NAB was giving full opportunity to the plunderers to amass wealth and then to turn to it for redemption.
He said that the JI on coming to power would extract all ill-gotten money from the plunderers and wipe out the corrupt elite giving protection to each other.
To a question about Pervez Musharraf, the JI chief said that Pervez Mushrraf was a liar and a controversial figure and his statements were not reliable. There was no room for Musharraf in the country’s politics. He said if Musharraf had some courage, he should return and face the cases against him. To a question about Zardari’s return, he said, that Asif Ali Zardari was a former President of the country and his homecoming was nothing extra ordinary. However, he said, that the masses were no more interested in feudal politics. Released by Media Cell, JIP,
Meanwhile Ameer, JI Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the mother of former Home Minister, Sindh, and PPP leader, Zulfikar Ali Mirza
The JI chief rang up Zulfikar Ali Mirza during the day and offered his condolences and prayed for the departed soul.
Other JI leaders including former JI Ameer, Syed Munawar Hasan, JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Asadullah Bhutto and Rashid Naseem, have also offered their condolences to PPP leader.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Zardari hopes PPP to come into power ...
December 23, 2016
People are fed up of the era ...
December 23, 2016
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close ...
December 23, 2016
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking ...
December 23, 2016