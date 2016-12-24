Rangers’ raids have no links with political revenge: Nisar

Saturday , 24 December 2016
Posted date : December 23, 2016
Chaudhry NisarISLAMABAD, December 23: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has informed Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif that recent raids of Rangers in Karachi before the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari were not actions of political revenge.
The interior minister held a meeting with the PM Nawaz Sharif today and briefed him about raids of paramilitary force in Karachi.
During the briefing, Nisar said that Rangers raided offices of an insurance company following the strong evidence. The meeting also discussed overall security situation of the country.
It is important to mention here that Rangers on Friday conducted raids at offices of Zardari’s close aide located on II Chundrigar Road and near the hockey stadium.
After the raids, Rangers PRO issued a statement saying the raids were carried out on solid evidence regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition and involvement of detained suspects in facilitating criminals.
According to the Rangers, 17 AK47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition were seized during the raids.
After verification of the confiscated weapons and ammunition, action would be taken against the facilitators and the owners of the property, the Rangers statement added.-Agencies

