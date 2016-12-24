Saturday , 24 December 2016
Countdown of Raiwind has begun: Bilawal

Countdown of Raiwind has begun: Bilawal
bilawal-bhutto-condemns-hazara-killing-1433766709-1803KARACHI, December 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to social media to send a message to political opponents.
“Asif Zardari, sab pay bhari”. Countdown of Raiwind starts from today,” Bilawal said on social networking site on Twitter.
Earlier, Bilawal tweeted pictures of his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as he departed from his Dubai residence for Karachi.-Agencies

