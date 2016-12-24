KARACHI, December 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to social media to send a message to political opponents.
“Asif Zardari, sab pay bhari”. Countdown of Raiwind starts from today,” Bilawal said on social networking site on Twitter.
Earlier, Bilawal tweeted pictures of his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as he departed from his Dubai residence for Karachi.-Agencies
Countdown of Raiwind has begun: Bilawal
KARACHI, December 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to social media to send a message to political opponents.
“Asif Zardari, sab pay bhari”. Countdown of Raiwind starts from today,” Bilawal said on social networking site on Twitter.
Earlier, Bilawal tweeted pictures of his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as he departed from his Dubai residence for Karachi.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Zardari hopes PPP to come into power ...
December 23, 2016
People are fed up of the era ...
December 23, 2016
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close ...
December 23, 2016
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking ...
December 23, 2016