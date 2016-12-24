Saturday , 24 December 2016
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking community: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party leader Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing a public meeting in Karchi on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal on Friday said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was not a representative party of Urdu speaking community, sources reported.
“Attempts have been made to create a perception that Muhajir community cannot live without MQM, Muhajirs are unpatriotic and they will not go elsewhere than MQM,” he said while addressing a massive public gathering at Pakka Qila Ground in Hyderabad.
He said the fact should be accepted that Muhajirs were patriotic people and stood with all communities of Pakistan.
“I have become tired of telling people that Urdu speaking people are educated and patriotic people. The perception that they wanted to get separated is false. Urdu speaking community is with the national flag and not MQM,” he said.
Kamal said support of another lie was sought on August 23 to make a new MQM.
He said it had been 18 years and no census was held in the country. How the government is making budget without population count? The government is afraid of holding census, he said.-Agencies

MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking community: Mustafa Kamal
