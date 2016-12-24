Saturday , 24 December 2016
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari's close aide in Karachi

Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi

December 23, 2016
Image result for Rangers raid three offices of Zardari's close aide in KarachiKARACHI, December 23: The Paramilitary Rangers on Friday carried out two major actions in Karachi where they raided an office of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide.
The Rangers personnel raided three offices of the same company located along I.I. Chundrigar Road, Hockey Stadium and Metropole.
According to sources, rangers first conducted raid on New Jubillee Insurance Company’s office located on I.I Chundrigar Road. The Rangers arrested four persons and seized documental record from the office.
In the second action, rangers raided the office of Omni Group owned by Anwar Majeed, a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari and an influential figure of the Sindh government, near Hockey Stadium.
Sources said the paramilitary troops arrested Admin Manager Omni Group Kashif a foreigner lady and seized important documents from the office. Sources said some other arrests had also been made during the raid.
The raiding team also seized several files and records from the offices. The raids were conducted just an hour before Zardari’s return to Karachi from Dubai after self-imposed exile of 18 months. -DNA

