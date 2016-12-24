People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran

Imran greets PTI Western Punjab President for winning election in three districts
Says PTI tsunami to change the system in Punjab and other parts of the country
TOBA TEK SINGH, December 23 : Chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated PTI West Punjab President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq for winning the local bodies elections in Toba Tek Singh, Chichawatni, Kameer, Mamukanjan distrists of Faisalabad and Sahiwal.
PTI Chairman termed this victory as symbol of overwhelming popularity of PTI. He said that tsunami of PTI was going to bring about the system of change in Punjab. He said that this tsunami was spreading beyond Punjab and going to touch nook and corner of the country, sources reported.
He said that people were fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation, anti people policies and family politics of the hypocritic rulers and they wanted real change wherein PTI was the only ray of hope for them.
He expressed the hope that they will work round the clock to strengthen the party roots among the masses and party workers, perform the duty of legislation in befitting manner and check corruption, nepotism and other malpractices in government machinery side by side will other opposition benches.-Agencies
