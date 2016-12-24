Saturday , 24 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran

People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 23, 2016 In News Comments Off on People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran
People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Imran greets PTI Western Punjab President for winning election in three districts
  • Says PTI tsunami  to change the system in Punjab and other parts of the country

Image result for People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran

TOBA TEK SINGH, December 23 : Chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated PTI West Punjab President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq for winning the local bodies elections in Toba Tek Singh, Chichawatni, Kameer, Mamukanjan distrists of Faisalabad and Sahiwal.
PTI Chairman termed this victory as symbol of overwhelming popularity of PTI. He said that tsunami of PTI was going to bring about the system of change in Punjab. He said that this tsunami was spreading beyond Punjab and going to touch nook and corner of the country, sources reported.
He said that people were fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation, anti people policies and family politics of the hypocritic rulers and they wanted real change wherein PTI was the only ray of hope for them.
He expressed the hope that they will work round the clock to strengthen the party roots among the masses and party workers, perform the duty of legislation in befitting manner and check corruption, nepotism and other malpractices in government machinery side by side will other opposition benches.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Zardari hopes PPP to come into power again
People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking community: Mustafa Kamal
Countdown of Raiwind has begun: Bilawal
Rangers’ raids have no links with political revenge: Nisar
PML-N govt had not fulfilled any of its election promises during the last three years: Siraj
COAS appreciates role of ISPR as an institution
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to work together to eliminate extremism: President
Security increased for Boxing Day Test after Melbourne terror plot foiled
Malala Yousufzai supports Peshawar Zalmi in PSL
Philippines police arrest six during massive Manila meth seizure

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions