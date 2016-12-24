Says rulers of Pakistan are only focused on developing roads and bridges
KARACHI, December 23: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rulers saying leaders of Pakistan are only focused on developing roads and bridges.
Addressing a large public gathering of PPP supporters who showed up at Karachi airport to welcome him, he said, “Pakistan is safe now with the help of armed forces and people of Pakistan, adding, “Pakistan is a nation that has overcome all challenges.”
“Pakistan is not a country of terrorists,” he added.
Former president asserted, “We have become a necessity for China. This is beneficial for the country. We will work for the progress of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.”
Hours long wait of enthusiastic PPP workers ended when Zardari finally appeared at the party rally outside Karachi airport.
“Jeay Bhutto!! Pakistan Khappay!!” he chanted before starting his speech.
He said, “I have brought a message of hope, not a program of disappointment. I hope the PPP will once again rise to the helm of affairs in Pakistan.”
“My country is safe due to the efforts of masses and armed forces, although there are some problems on our western and eastern borders. There is unrest in Kashmir and the issue of militancy and terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.
On this occasion, he voiced unrestricted support for people of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.
“I want to tell the political actors, who claim I have fled the country, that we are Bhuttos, we will live here and die here. Our bodies will be buried in this soil,” he said. -SAMAA
Zardari hopes PPP to come into power again
KARACHI, December 23: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rulers saying leaders of Pakistan are only focused on developing roads and bridges.
Addressing a large public gathering of PPP supporters who showed up at Karachi airport to welcome him, he said, “Pakistan is safe now with the help of armed forces and people of Pakistan, adding, “Pakistan is a nation that has overcome all challenges.”
“Pakistan is not a country of terrorists,” he added.
Former president asserted, “We have become a necessity for China. This is beneficial for the country. We will work for the progress of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.”
Hours long wait of enthusiastic PPP workers ended when Zardari finally appeared at the party rally outside Karachi airport.
“Jeay Bhutto!! Pakistan Khappay!!” he chanted before starting his speech.
He said, “I have brought a message of hope, not a program of disappointment. I hope the PPP will once again rise to the helm of affairs in Pakistan.”
“My country is safe due to the efforts of masses and armed forces, although there are some problems on our western and eastern borders. There is unrest in Kashmir and the issue of militancy and terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.
On this occasion, he voiced unrestricted support for people of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.
“I want to tell the political actors, who claim I have fled the country, that we are Bhuttos, we will live here and die here. Our bodies will be buried in this soil,” he said. -SAMAA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
People are fed up of the era ...
December 23, 2016
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close ...
December 23, 2016
MQM not representative party of Urdu speaking ...
December 23, 2016
Countdown of Raiwind has begun: Bilawal
December 23, 2016