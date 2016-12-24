Quaid Day-An Introspection

25 December carries a significant importance in national calendar. A gazette holiday dedicated for the birthday of MUHAMMAD ALI JINNAH, the father of the Nation. Flawless observance of customary protocol to pay official tribute in shape of gun salute, change of guard ceremony, issuance of routine press statements by top executives and spiritless ceremonies. There is nothing wrong in paying official tribute to a great national leader like Jinnah but an infinite violation of his code of conduct in all walks of life is a painful reality of our society. Preference to ceremonial rituals over practical measures have pushed us into a state of unmanageable turmoil. Meaningless verbosity and spiritless celebrations of various national events have even failed to create a temporary optical effect. Speaking about the transparent political career and upright conduct of Jinnah is the easiest option, but following his footsteps, while being at helms of state affairs , is probably the toughest act desired from ruling elite. It seems the height of distastefulness when someone, from the ruling elite, declares Jinnah as the role model for the statesmen of present era. There has to be a limit to hypocrisy and incompetence. Political elite can hardly prove any resemblance to Jinnah’s political code. Honesty, uprightness, intellect, commitment to cause, truthfulness and selfless devotion are few of the countless qualities of Jinnah. Undoubtedly, these qualities have no space in our political culture. Objection is not exclusive to ruling party only rather bunch of opposition too maintains a dark track record on account of high moral values. Jinnah never struggled for petty personal benefits. Focal point of his struggle was the wide scale well being of the entire community. As the influential Muslim political figure head, he neither struck a compromising secret deal with opponents nor surrendered to strong conservative circles. He struggled with vigor for what he believed just and right . He never responded in an irresponsible manner even to his worst opponents and critics . Jinnah was a symbol of grace , determination and uprightness . Over a period of time , these qualities have vanished from national political canvas . Rulers and opposition has nothing to offer which can be termed as a quality stuff . Last breed of genuine political leaders , which emerged at political canvas in 70s , has vanished . Major political parties never provided a reasonable operating space to competent talented politicians. We want to speak a lot in praise of Jinnah to create a face saving optics but at the same time unable to accommodate his real character traits in any practical form . While celebrating 140th birthday of Quaid , with traditional spiritless drive, an introspection of existing political culture specially by the youth may sow the seeds of a real change . Corruption , bad governance, verbosity , abusive statements , unjust protocols , human rights violations , extremism and hypocrisy has no farthest relation with Jinnah’s political code. An introspection is must to identify the faults and their root causes .
Quaid Day-An Introspection
Abdullah Mustafvi
