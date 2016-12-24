Providing clean drinking water in the city is our top priority: CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, December 24: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) head quarters here on Saturday. On this occasion a high level meeting was held which discussed the water supply issue in the Labour Colony Taxila being managed by the Punjab Government.
The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz, Member Planning and Design CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Member Engineering CDA, Shahid Sohail, Director Water Supply, Director Labour of Punjab Labour Department and other officers of relevant formations. During the meeting, it was decided that a committee comprising upon the officers of Punjab Labour Department, CDA and MCI would constituted which will submit workable plan in this regard.
On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar said that Punjab Government is working on war footing basis for welfare of low paid employees especially the labour class and in this context, all relevant formations are being approached so that quality residential facilities could be provided to low paid employees.
He said that main purpose of his meeting with Mayor of Islamabad is to provide clean drinking water to the residents Labour Colony Taxila. Provincial Minister appreciated the commitment and will of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA and other officers for attending the meeting scheduled even on weekly holiday.
Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that after assuming the responsibility as Mayor of the city, we listed provision of clean drinking water in the city at top of our priority index. He assured full cooperation and support of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA for providing clean drinking water in Labour Colony Taxila.
He directed the officers of Engineering Wing and Water Management Wing and committee members to device a comprehensive plan and submits their workable recommendations, so that practical steps in this regard could be taken.
Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar thanked the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz for his cooperation to resolve this issue. -PR
