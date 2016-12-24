Saturday , 24 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Comment » Military courts have done a splendid job

Military courts have done a splendid job

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 24, 2016 In Comment Comments Off on Military courts have done a splendid job
Military courts have done a splendid job
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

No well wisher of this country is going to buy the argument of Maulana Fazlur Rehman that no extension should be given to the special military courts to try terrorists after their present constitutional stint expires on 7th of next month.He should not forget that the back of the last terrorist has yet to be seen.He should appreciate that if the incidence of terrorism has fallen in this country one of the key factors responsible for it is the capital punishment being given to the terrorists by the special military courts.All the good work done by the armed forces in stamping out terrorism from the country would go down the drain if any laxity is shown in handing down stern punishment to the terrorist .Let us admit that Panjab which harbours sectarian element on a massive scale hasn’t been touched at all and unless it is combed properly by the army for getting hold of the terrorists and then trying them in special military courts the job would remain undone.The Panjab’s law minister Rana Sanaullah is being accused by many of protecting the banned religious outfits which are notorious for spreading sectarianism in the province because he has an eye on their vote bank which he doesn’t want to lose in the forthcoming general elections.The country’s integrity,however, is far important and sacrosanct than a vote bank .
POSTSCRIPT: The nation will celebrate birthday of the founder of the nation today .The Quaid must be turning in his grave over what has been done by his successors to his legacy.Had they followed his directives in letter and spirit things would not have come to such a pass today.

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Country will always remember Nawaz Sharif for his dishonest politics: Imran Khan
Upcoming CJP vows not to fall prey to fear and expediency
Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 140th birth anniversary today
US approves deal to sell night vision equipment to Pakistan
Pakistan urges WB to fulfill obligations of Indus Waters Treaty
Chandio claims PML-N will be ousted from the centre
Providing clean drinking water in the city is our top priority: CDA Chairman
Pakistan looks forward to red ball, hard Melboure Cricket Ground pitch: Flower
We celebrated fightback against Australia like minnows: Mohsin Khan
Zardari hopes PPP to come into power again
People are fed up of the era of corruption, loot, exploitation & family politics of rulers: Imran
Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions