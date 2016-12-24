No well wisher of this country is going to buy the argument of Maulana Fazlur Rehman that no extension should be given to the special military courts to try terrorists after their present constitutional stint expires on 7th of next month.He should not forget that the back of the last terrorist has yet to be seen.He should appreciate that if the incidence of terrorism has fallen in this country one of the key factors responsible for it is the capital punishment being given to the terrorists by the special military courts.All the good work done by the armed forces in stamping out terrorism from the country would go down the drain if any laxity is shown in handing down stern punishment to the terrorist .Let us admit that Panjab which harbours sectarian element on a massive scale hasn’t been touched at all and unless it is combed properly by the army for getting hold of the terrorists and then trying them in special military courts the job would remain undone.The Panjab’s law minister Rana Sanaullah is being accused by many of protecting the banned religious outfits which are notorious for spreading sectarianism in the province because he has an eye on their vote bank which he doesn’t want to lose in the forthcoming general elections.The country’s integrity,however, is far important and sacrosanct than a vote bank .
POSTSCRIPT: The nation will celebrate birthday of the founder of the nation today .The Quaid must be turning in his grave over what has been done by his successors to his legacy.Had they followed his directives in letter and spirit things would not have come to such a pass today.
Military courts have done a splendid job
