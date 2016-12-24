Saturday , 24 December 2016
US approves deal to sell night vision equipment to Pakistan

WASHINGTON, December 24: The US department of Defence has approved a $284.6 million contract for the sale of night vision equipment to Pakistan.
The contract has been awarded to a firm Lockheed Martin to produce infra-red target sight systems for US Navy and Pakistan, the Pentagon announced in a press release.
A Pentagon press release describes the system as a large-aperture mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor with a laser designator/rangefinder turret. It provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality.
The technology will be used in AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters which are used for combat in mountainous terrains. The US Navy Seals use these helicopters.
Pakistan will pay about 12 percent of the total cost through an arrangement with the US. The target system will be handed over to Pakistan in 2022.
Earlier, this year Lockheed Martin received a smaller contract of $14m for Pakistan.
Relations between the US and Pakistan have been rocky after the Abottabad raid. In may the US department of State refused to supply eight F-16 aircraft to Pakistan.-Agencies

