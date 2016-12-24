Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 140th birth anniversary today

Saturday , 24 December 2016
ISLAMABAD, December 24: The 140th birth Anniversary of Founder of Nation Quaid-e-Azam (Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed today here on Sunday with respect and dignity.
Special ceremonies will be held and political and social figures will pay rich tribute to Founder of Pakistan therein.
Change of Guard ceremony will also be held at the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today as fresh batch of soldier will be taking responsibility of guard Duty.
Several special ceremonies, live television and Radio programmes will be broadcast while special ceremonies will be held across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jinnah and honor his services. Various organizations will arrange seminars and ceremonies to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam.
The national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the prosperity of the country.
People from various walks of life will visit the mausoleum of the great  Quaid in Karachi all day long to pay tributes and offer Fateha.
Quaid-e-Azam was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi
He received early education in Karachi and then went to London for higher education.
He got his law degree in 1896, returned home and began his legal career. Later he joined Muslim League and struggled for a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent.
The dream for independence of Pakistan came true on August 14, 1947 due to his tireless struggle and leadership abilities of Quaid-e-Azam.-Online

