Upcoming CJP vows not to fall prey to fear and expediency

LAHORE, December 24: Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday vowed not to fall prey to any fear, self-interest or expediency while performing official tasks.
Addressing the concluding ceremony of Lahore High Court Bar’s silver-jubilee, Justice Nisar further vowed to perform duty without any negligence. He stressed that appointment of judges in the high court should be in line with the law and constitution.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said positive changes have been observed in judiciary following implementation of reforms.He urged employees to only focus on work during duty hours for provision of timely justice to masses.
At the end of ceremony, certificates were awarded to 25 lawyers over vibrant performance. It may be recalled that Justice Nisar is all set to take charge as chief justice of the apex court on December 31, 2016.
Earlier, in April this year, the senior SC judge took oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in Islamabad, on the account of CJP Anwar Zaheer Jamali’s seven-day official visit to Turkey. -DNA
