Country will always remember Nawaz Sharif for his dishonest politics: Imran Khan

Says PM wants to remove all hurdles blocking the way of corruption of his family
Khan cancels party membership of dozens of workers
ISLAMABAD, December 24: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday cancelled the membership of dozens of party workers for violating party policies, said a statement released by the party.
Party workers from four districts, Mianwali, Attock, Narowal and Faisalabad were dismissed and show cause notices issued to them.
Imran accused the workers of violating party policies in the last stage of the local bodies elections held in Punjab province.
He also accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of bribing political workers and buying their support.
“Nawaz Sharif only wins elections and maintains power by rigging the vote or buying it,” Imran said.
He also said the country will always remember the premier for his dishonest politics.
While talking to a private TV Channel, senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said the party members had been expelled for not voting according to party directions.
“Despite clear instructions, these members grouped together and voted for an opposing candidate,” Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Tareen said.
“We will maintain order and discipline in the party,” Tareen said, saying the party will act firmly against dissidents.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan criticised the plea bargain decision by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan saying it is shameful to strike such a deal with thieves and robbers.
“We will raise the report of Justice Qazi Faez Isa commission at every forum,” he said in a statement issued after a meeting presided by him. The PTI chairman asserted the NAB has turned into a constitutional institution that patronizes corruption, he remarked adding making state regulators subservient to the ministries is yet another way for corruption.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to remove all hurdles blocking the way of corruption of his family, he added. Agencies/DNA
Country will always remember Nawaz Sharif for his dishonest politics: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, December 24: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday cancelled the membership of dozens of party workers for violating party policies, said a statement released by the party.
Party workers from four districts, Mianwali, Attock, Narowal and Faisalabad were dismissed and show cause notices issued to them.
Imran accused the workers of violating party policies in the last stage of the local bodies elections held in Punjab province.
He also accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of bribing political workers and buying their support.
“Nawaz Sharif only wins elections and maintains power by rigging the vote or buying it,” Imran said.
He also said the country will always remember the premier for his dishonest politics.
While talking to a private TV Channel, senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said the party members had been expelled for not voting according to party directions.
“Despite clear instructions, these members grouped together and voted for an opposing candidate,” Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Tareen said.
“We will maintain order and discipline in the party,” Tareen said, saying the party will act firmly against dissidents.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan criticised the plea bargain decision by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan saying it is shameful to strike such a deal with thieves and robbers.
“We will raise the report of Justice Qazi Faez Isa commission at every forum,” he said in a statement issued after a meeting presided by him. The PTI chairman asserted the NAB has turned into a constitutional institution that patronizes corruption, he remarked adding making state regulators subservient to the ministries is yet another way for corruption.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to remove all hurdles blocking the way of corruption of his family, he added. Agencies/DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Upcoming CJP vows not to fall prey ...
December 24, 2016
Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 140th birth anniversary today
December 24, 2016
US approves deal to sell night vision ...
December 24, 2016
Pakistan urges WB to fulfill obligations ...
December 24, 2016