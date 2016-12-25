What a shame that former finance secretary of Balochistan had to pay 2 billion rupees out of the money embezzled by him under the plea bargain of NAB ordinance for securing his release from the prison? Obviously, he couldn’t have dared to gobble up such a hefty amount all alone? He must have given shares out of this booty to his higher-ups also. If he could pay 2 billion rupees out of the money misappropriated by him one could well imagine how much money he must have siphoned off.
Not long ago the private secretary of the former CM KPK had also paid 22 crore rupees under the plea bargain clause to get out of the clinker.
It goes without saying that many people had opposed the plea bargain clause in the NAB ordinance saying that it would put a premium on corruption. Experience of hindsight reveals It hasn’t reduced corruption. On the contrary it has increased it. What is going to become of this country?
Lord Clive was instrumental in establishing the writ of East India Company in India. During his stay in India he indulged in massive corruption and made a big fortune. When he returned to England after the expiry of his stint in India he was tried by the British Parliament on corruption charges and was divested of all the money he had earned illegally in India. He became a pauper and had to commit suicide. His successor Warren Hasting narrowly missed fate like him on corruption charges.
Those found guilty of corruption need to be hanged from nearest lamp post if we are to root out corruption from this country.
Plea-bargain puts premium on corruption
