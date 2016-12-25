Worst form of Badshahat prevails in the country: Siraj

LAHORE, December 25: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the worst form of Badshahat (kingship) prevailed in the country in the name of democracy and the rulers were dividing the society to fulfill the colonial agenda.
Addressing the concluding session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoora Sunday evening, he said, that the people converting the Quaid’s Pakistan into “Masailastan) (a land full of problems), were nation’s villains and a mass movement was essential to bring the corrupt elite to accountability.
Sirajul Haq said that the division in the society was getting deep and the oppressive system was being backed by such elements in the bureaucracy and establishment as were colonial agents who were afraid of Islam and believed in religion only to the extent of culture.
The JI chief however said that the democratic system alone was the path of Nizam e Mustafa and the JI was determined to bring about a revolution through polls.
Sirajul Haq said that a few families had decided between themselves to support one another to reach the echelons of power and not to speak against each other’s corruption. The country was in the grip of feudal lords and only the wealthy could get justice from the courts. The leaders of the parties coming to power by turns had built places in London, Dubai, Washington and Paris, while the poor masses were unable to make both ends meet. The rulers could not name a single sector of life where there had been any improvement.
The JI chief said that the corrupt elite, with the support of the Election Commission, had taken the entire election system as hostage. The rulers had always hurt the confidence of the masses and violated the sanctity of vote. Despite its repeated assurances, the Election Commission had failed to protect the sanctity of ballot. The feudal lords and capitalist of every area had been contesting elections and managed to return to the assemblies with the power of their wealth.
He said the majority of the masses had lost faith in the elections and said this was evident from the fact that only 25 to thirty per cent of the electorate turned up for vote. He said the general public believed that elections could not bring any change unless electoral reforms were undertaken. He said that the Election Commission should immediately begin electoral reforms to be able to complete the task before the next elections.
Sirajul Haq directed the Shoora members and JI district heads to intensify their mass contact campaign in their areas and carry the party message to every nook and corner of the country. He said if they were able to enlist ten million voters, the nation could be freed from the clutches of the plunderers.
He also urged the masses to change their electoral attitude and said that they too would have make every effort to get rid of the corrupt elite.
Meanwhile Ameer, JI Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Asadullah Bhutto, Rashid Naseem, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, besides JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, and former Information Secretary M. Anwar Niazi, have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and columnist Syed Anwar Kidwai, and the wife of veteran journalist Abdul Qadir Hasan.
The JI leaders have prayed for the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.-Sabah
Worst form of Badshahat prevails in the country: Siraj
LAHORE, December 25: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the worst form of Badshahat (kingship) prevailed in the country in the name of democracy and the rulers were dividing the society to fulfill the colonial agenda.
Addressing the concluding session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoora Sunday evening, he said, that the people converting the Quaid’s Pakistan into “Masailastan) (a land full of problems), were nation’s villains and a mass movement was essential to bring the corrupt elite to accountability.
Sirajul Haq said that the division in the society was getting deep and the oppressive system was being backed by such elements in the bureaucracy and establishment as were colonial agents who were afraid of Islam and believed in religion only to the extent of culture.
The JI chief however said that the democratic system alone was the path of Nizam e Mustafa and the JI was determined to bring about a revolution through polls.
Sirajul Haq said that a few families had decided between themselves to support one another to reach the echelons of power and not to speak against each other’s corruption. The country was in the grip of feudal lords and only the wealthy could get justice from the courts. The leaders of the parties coming to power by turns had built places in London, Dubai, Washington and Paris, while the poor masses were unable to make both ends meet. The rulers could not name a single sector of life where there had been any improvement.
The JI chief said that the corrupt elite, with the support of the Election Commission, had taken the entire election system as hostage. The rulers had always hurt the confidence of the masses and violated the sanctity of vote. Despite its repeated assurances, the Election Commission had failed to protect the sanctity of ballot. The feudal lords and capitalist of every area had been contesting elections and managed to return to the assemblies with the power of their wealth.
He said the majority of the masses had lost faith in the elections and said this was evident from the fact that only 25 to thirty per cent of the electorate turned up for vote. He said the general public believed that elections could not bring any change unless electoral reforms were undertaken. He said that the Election Commission should immediately begin electoral reforms to be able to complete the task before the next elections.
Sirajul Haq directed the Shoora members and JI district heads to intensify their mass contact campaign in their areas and carry the party message to every nook and corner of the country. He said if they were able to enlist ten million voters, the nation could be freed from the clutches of the plunderers.
He also urged the masses to change their electoral attitude and said that they too would have make every effort to get rid of the corrupt elite.
Meanwhile Ameer, JI Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Asadullah Bhutto, Rashid Naseem, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, besides JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, and former Information Secretary M. Anwar Niazi, have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and columnist Syed Anwar Kidwai, and the wife of veteran journalist Abdul Qadir Hasan.
The JI leaders have prayed for the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Imran Khan to start street movement ...
December 25, 2016
Corruption and terrorism two faces of same ...
December 25, 2016
Zardari, Shujaat, agree to form grand ...
December 25, 2016
PM calls for unity to defeat extremist ...
December 25, 2016