Sunday , 25 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy and rule of law

PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy and rule of law

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 25, 2016 In News Comments Off on PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy and rule of law
PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy and rule of law
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

NawazSharifISLAMABAD, December 25: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the nation to forge unity in its ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law.
“Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan. Let the Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be the guiding principles for all of us, as a nation,” the prime minister said on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated on Sunday.
He said on the day, the entire nation remembered the founder of our nation with utmost reverence and great admiration.
He said the whole nation was thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing it with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland. He united the scattered Muslims under a single flag in his struggle for establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world, he added.
The Prime Minister viewed that even today, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a source of inspiration and guidance for all, which was because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Quaid e Azam’s determination and unshakeable will power emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective and boldly confront all difficulties for the great cause.
Under his dynamic leadership and by following Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline, the Muslims after rendering matchless sacrifices achieved their collective goal. He said Quaid’s determination and integrity endeared him to millions of people who supported him in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.
“It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the Sub continent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction. He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach,” he remarked.
The prime minister urged the people to follow the principles of great Quaid, which would be an apt tribute to him. We can pay real homage to the memory of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by reaffirming our abiding faith in his teachings, he added.
He prayed to Allah for giving the nation the strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by our great Quaid. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran Khan to start street movement if justice denied in SC over Panama scandal
Corruption and terrorism two faces of same coin: Ch Sarwar
Zardari, Shujaat, agree to form grand opposition alliance
PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy and rule of law
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor assumes office as DG ISPR
Worst form of Badshahat prevails in the country: Siraj
NAB was formed by military dictator to suppress political figures: Khaqan Abbasi
Narendra Modi greets PM Nawaz on birthday
Pakistan sends condolences over Russian air crash
Goal of Pakistan’s development can be achieved by adhering to Quaid’s ideology: President
Pakistan confident after pushing Australia close: Misbah
Shahid Afridi gives his two cents on politics

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions