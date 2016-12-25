KARACHI, December 25: The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) reached Bilawal House in Karachi on Sunday.
The PML-Q leader met with the Pakistan s Ex-President and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was also attended by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto as well as the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stressed on the need for a grand alliance of opposition for the country. “We will not let the democracy be hijacked”, the PML-Q leader said.
He further made an appeal to all opposition parties to unite on a one-point agenda for national cause. Interesting dialogues were exchanged by both leaders, Asif Zardari and Shujaat Hussain during this meeting. The former President said that our hold will now be in Punjab at which the PML-Q leader responded by saying that do visit our residence there.-Agencies
Zardari, Shujaat, agree to form grand opposition alliance
