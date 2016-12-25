Sunday , 25 December 2016
Corruption and terrorism two faces of same coin: Ch Sarwar

sarwarLAHORE, December 25: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption and terrorism are the two faces of same coin.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said for eradication of terrorism, corruption must be de-rooted in country.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is ready to make any sacrifice for eradication of corruption in Pakistan. He said change in country will vanish all problems including terrorism and corruption. “Corrupt rulers cannot eradicate terrorism because both are the two faces of same coin.”
Sarwar said PTI possesses clear stance against terrorism as against the corruption. “Pakistan will be changed when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will come into power.” He said PTI is fighting for the change and future of country by becoming united and we will succeed at the end of the day.-Online

