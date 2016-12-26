Liberation struggle in IOK facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mirwaiz

Monday , 26 December 2016
Posted date : December 26, 2016
MirwaizUmarFarooq3SRINAGAR, December 26: Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) Chairman and senior Hurriyet leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the circumstances that Kashmiri people witnessed during the past six months and the way Indian forces tried to crush the just struggle for their right to self-determination is a worst example of state terrorism.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while addressing a Seerat conference at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar. He said India and its local collaborators are trying to alter the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and changing the demography of the region. For this, he added, they sometime use the courts to implement the SARFEASI Act and at time try to implement anti-Kashmir policies like providing domicile certificates to the West Pakistan refugees, building Sanik colonies and executing Industrial Policy. He stressed that all these nefarious designs of India and its puppet regime would be opposed tooth and nail and the innumerable sacrifices offered by Kashmiris for the pious cause would be safeguarded at any cost.
The conference was organized by Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) committee. Prominent ulema, intellectuals, religious and political scholars threw light on the different aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
In his presidential address, the Mirwaiz said presently Muslims worldwide are caught in a web of both internal and external conflicts. “The enemies of Islam are working overtime to ensure that Islam’s real message of peace and harmony does not reach the people,” he added.-Agencies

