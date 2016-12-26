Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz

CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 26, 2016 In News Comments Off on CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewing carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Monday.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewing carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, December 26: Refining conditions in Diplomatic Enclave means refining image of Pakistan. Diplomatic Enclave hosts foreign diplomats. Uplift of civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave is among prime concerns. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these view during
his visit to Diplomatic Enclave on Monday. The Mayor’s visit was follow up to his last week’s visit to Diplomatic Enclave where he inaugurated road carpeting work.We believe in quick service delivery and cost efficiency. Service delivery and cost efficiency are our two guiding principles. All ongoing projects in Islamabad are being managed following these principals. We are ensuring expeditious completion of carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave.
Our recently revived MPO Directorate is a major towards our objectives. Mayor Islamabad added. Senior officers of Capital Development Authority were the Mayor during the visit.
The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Environment Wing to complete landscape work along newly constructed roads in collaboration with MPO Directorate to overcome wear and tear.-PR

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: Imran
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference against Imran, Tareen
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
Govt nearing its end due to Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
Liberation struggle in IOK facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mirwaiz
Pakistan reach 142-4 before rain abandons play
Comfortable with Sohail’s selection: Arthur
Parts of crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions