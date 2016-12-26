Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewing carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Monday.
ISLAMABAD, December 26: Refining conditions in Diplomatic Enclave means refining image of Pakistan. Diplomatic Enclave hosts foreign diplomats. Uplift of civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave is among prime concerns. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these view during
his visit to Diplomatic Enclave on Monday. The Mayor’s visit was follow up to his last week’s visit to Diplomatic Enclave where he inaugurated road carpeting work.We believe in quick service delivery and cost efficiency. Service delivery and cost efficiency are our two guiding principles. All ongoing projects in Islamabad are being managed following these principals. We are ensuring expeditious completion of carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave.
Our recently revived MPO Directorate is a major towards our objectives. Mayor Islamabad added. Senior officers of Capital Development Authority were the Mayor during the visit.
The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Environment Wing to complete landscape work along newly constructed roads in collaboration with MPO Directorate to overcome wear and tear.-PR
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewing carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Monday.
ISLAMABAD, December 26: Refining conditions in Diplomatic Enclave means refining image of Pakistan. Diplomatic Enclave hosts foreign diplomats. Uplift of civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave is among prime concerns. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these view during
his visit to Diplomatic Enclave on Monday. The Mayor’s visit was follow up to his last week’s visit to Diplomatic Enclave where he inaugurated road carpeting work.We believe in quick service delivery and cost efficiency. Service delivery and cost efficiency are our two guiding principles. All ongoing projects in Islamabad are being managed following these principals. We are ensuring expeditious completion of carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave.
Our recently revived MPO Directorate is a major towards our objectives. Mayor Islamabad added. Senior officers of Capital Development Authority were the Mayor during the visit.
The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Environment Wing to complete landscape work along newly constructed roads in collaboration with MPO Directorate to overcome wear and tear.-PR
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Enemies will not be allowed to hinder ...
December 26, 2016
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: ...
December 26, 2016
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference ...
December 26, 2016
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
December 26, 2016