Zardari is back after a long self-imposed exile in time to address a public rally at Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh on the death anniversary of his spouse in which he might spit venom on the PML(N), the old political adversary of his party, which is likely to shoot up political temperature of the country. With both father and son in Pakistan, the next few days would tell us who among them is really calling the shots.
Insiders say the PPP and the PML(N) are in league and the former would never take the political situation up to the point of no-return or create unrest to the extent which endangers the constitutional term of the present rulers. Zardari and his clique would never like to go to the polls soon as they have to reorganise their party in Panjab for which they require a year or so. In other words they are not in a hurry to go to the hustings. The most which they would like to do up to the election time is to keep the political temperature of the country warm by exposing the chinks in the government armoury.
With the same old faces standing on the right and left of Zardari one is bound to ask him. Where is the change?Unless the PPP rids itself of Gillanis, Pervez Ashrafs, Lateef Khosas, Rehman Maliks and their likes it won’t be able to regain the lost confidence of its genuine workers and pioneering members who believe that vested interest has hijacked their political party.
Let us admit that in Sindh where the PPP is in power things are far from satisfactory. It is its sheer good luck that no viable opposition has up till now emerged in that province to challenge its power. Had Murtaza Bhutto’s son or daughter jumped into the political arena they could have posed a real threat to PPP’s power base in Sindh and other provinces of the country but it seems they are in no mood to adopt politics as their profession. About the other regional political parties of the province the less said the better as all of them are good for nothing.
Who is calling the shots within PPP?
