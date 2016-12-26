Govt nearing its end due to Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, December 26: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the government was badly stuck in the Panama leaks mire and its end was nearing with every passing day.
Talking to a JI Balochistan delegation at Mansoora on Monday, he said that the rulers were the custodians of the people’s trusts but if they began to gulp the public money, the destruction of the society could not be avoided.
Sirajul Haq said that accountability of all the plunderers was inevitable and all those who had looted public money whether in the past or in the present government, must be brought to accountability.
He said that unless and until the rulers accepted the facts, returned the plundered wealth, and also sought an apology from the nation, the matter would not be over. Continuing the JI chief said it was the responsibility of the federal government to ensure the transparency of the CPEC by removing the apprehensions and reservations of the smaller provinces.
Sirajul Haq said that the importance of the CPEC was undisputed but ejecting the local population and settling the outsiders there was unacceptable and it would also create hatred for the federation. He declared that nobody would be allowed to usurp the rights of the fishermen and local population.
The JI chief said the people of the area were being deprived of water due to the delay in the constriction of dams and the drying up of wells and were constrained to move from the area. But the rulers had no time to listen to their demands. He said that even the Prime Minister and the Army Chief had not given any revolutionary programme for these people.
Sirajul Haq said the fishermen of Gowadar were being deprived of their living as the government, instead of providing them facilities, was adding to their problems. The local population was seriously worried over different activities of the government.
Sirajul Haq said that the need of the hour was to win over the Balochistan people instead of pushing them to the wall. Balochistan was rich with resources but there was poverty all around and the enemy was exploiting the situation.
He said that the JI was with the Balochistan people and would raise its voice in their support all every front including the Parliament and outside.-Online
