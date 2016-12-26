Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government

Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 26, 2016 In News Comments Off on Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Ch ShujaatKARACHI, December 26: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has stressed upon forming a grand alliance against the incumbent federal government.
While talking to media outside Junaid Jamshed’s residence in Karachi after offering the condolence, he let it be known that a need for forming a joint alliance against the government is a necessity and if the conscience is right the grand alliance can be formed.
PML-Q president revealed that if we do not unite now, there is a possibility that the PML-N government would complete its tenure.
Ch Shujaat Hussain said that I had not heard the statement of Imran Khan that he would come on roads if SC does not give decision, adding that I had read statement of PTI Chief that no matter what the decision may be, will be accept Supreme Court’s verdict in Panamagate case.
We, Whole nation and Imran also have trust over the apex court of the country and hope the decision would come under the law of land. The Supreme Court is the last institution to approach for justice in the country, he added.
The elections would be useless without electoral reforms; he said adding that the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms is also useless.
PML-Q president also professed that those responsible for PIA plane crash should be punished but added that he cannot say more before coming the probe report regarding PIA’s plane crash in Havelian.-Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: Imran
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference against Imran, Tareen
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
Govt nearing its end due to Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
Liberation struggle in IOK facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mirwaiz
Pakistan reach 142-4 before rain abandons play
Comfortable with Sohail’s selection: Arthur
Parts of crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions