KARACHI, December 26: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has stressed upon forming a grand alliance against the incumbent federal government.
While talking to media outside Junaid Jamshed’s residence in Karachi after offering the condolence, he let it be known that a need for forming a joint alliance against the government is a necessity and if the conscience is right the grand alliance can be formed.
PML-Q president revealed that if we do not unite now, there is a possibility that the PML-N government would complete its tenure.
Ch Shujaat Hussain said that I had not heard the statement of Imran Khan that he would come on roads if SC does not give decision, adding that I had read statement of PTI Chief that no matter what the decision may be, will be accept Supreme Court’s verdict in Panamagate case.
We, Whole nation and Imran also have trust over the apex court of the country and hope the decision would come under the law of land. The Supreme Court is the last institution to approach for justice in the country, he added.
The elections would be useless without electoral reforms; he said adding that the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms is also useless.
PML-Q president also professed that those responsible for PIA plane crash should be punished but added that he cannot say more before coming the probe report regarding PIA’s plane crash in Havelian.-Sabah
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
