KARACHI, December 26: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Karachi has issued arrest warrants of over 100 leaders including MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Suleman Mujahid and others in 31 cases of provocative speeches.
The hearing of 31 cases of provocative speeches could not take place being the judge on leave.
The hearing of the case was adjourned till January, 26. The case against the accused persons are registered in different police stations for facilitating in delivering provocative speeches.-Online
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
