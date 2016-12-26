Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others

provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 26, 2016 In News Comments Off on provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for anti terrorist court

KARACHI, December 26: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Karachi has issued arrest warrants of over 100 leaders including MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Suleman Mujahid and others in 31 cases of provocative speeches.
The hearing of 31 cases of provocative speeches could not take place being the judge on leave.
The hearing of the case was adjourned till January, 26. The case against the accused persons are registered in different police stations for facilitating in delivering provocative speeches.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: Imran
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference against Imran, Tareen
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
Govt nearing its end due to Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
Liberation struggle in IOK facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mirwaiz
Pakistan reach 142-4 before rain abandons play
Comfortable with Sohail’s selection: Arthur
Parts of crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions