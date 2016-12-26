LAHORE, December 26: Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday termed plea bargain law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as ‘fraud’, saying that it leads to only a small amount being recovered from the culprit. Shahbaz Sharif said that the law was made by a dictator and further deliberation needs to be carried out on it. He further said that plea bargain is offered with a punishment in law abiding societies. Shahbaz Sharif launched E-Stamp facility in the Province. Addressing a function in Lahore, he said that E-Stamp Paper facility will be available to public in just fifteen minutes instead of three days.
He said the project has been jointly completed by Board of Revenue and Punjab Information Technology Board.
CM Shahbaz said that dialogue over plea bargain of NAB was the need of the hour. There is no denying that corruption is there in the country but the government is making efforts to weed it out, he said.
The Chief Minister also talked about attendance system in hospital across Punjab and said that an automatic system would be installed in the facilities at every cost. He rhetorically asked what kind of service to the people was it to object to automatic attendance system in different hospitals.
CM Shahbaz further said that a few blackmailers in the country talk about corruption as if all the state affairs are 100 percent faulty which is wrong.-Sabah
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
