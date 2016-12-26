PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference against Imran, Tareen

Chairman PTI Imran Khan chairing core committee meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Monday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 26: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has adjourned the hearing of references seeking disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Secretary General Jehangeer Tareen and warned PTI’s counsel for terming Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as biased, saying the PTI reference can be rejected on this base.
The four-member ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Muhammad Khan heard the reference against PTI chief Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen forwarded by Speaker National Assembly. Naeem Bokhari appeared on behalf of the PTI leaders before the commission and contended that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) does not have any right to hear reference against Imran Khan as the allegations against him were made before elections and could have been heard by the returning officers only.
Naeem Bokhari said that Ayaz Sadiq is biased on this issue as he has not mentioned the violation of any article in his reference. Bokhari also challenged the criteria of ECP’s hearing and said Bani Gala property is a personal matter of husband-wife.
During the hearing, the ruling Party leader Talal Chaudhry’s counsel Akram Sheikh pleaded the Commission to rehear the reference for disqualification of Jahangir Tareen on which the commission had reserved its judgment.
Akram Sheikh termed the response of Imran Khan “a Ram Kehani”, adding that after recording the statements all issued would become clear. He requested the ECP to club all the cases against both PTI leaders.
On this, PTI counsel objected and submitted that the ECP was neither a tribunal nor returning officer adding that after election, ECP’s jurisdiction becomes limited. The PTI counsel said that the reference was forwarded to the ECP by the Speaker and he should defend it.
The PTI counsel said that the Bani Gala property was bought in 2003 and the issue was not raised at the time of election. He added that the property was gifted to Khan Sahib against 4o.35 million. He added that the Bani Gala property was a transaction issue between a husband and wife which was completed from 2002 to 2005.
Bokhari while dubbing Speaker National Assembly as biased said that Imran Khan had fought election against Sadiq due to which he had grudges against Imran.
The Chief Election Commissioner said that if contesting of election made Sadiq as biased then every speaker would be biased? Bokhari replied that Ayaz Sadiq showed bias by forwarding the reference.
Addressing the PTI lawyer the CEC said that on the issue of bias the PTI reference can be rejected. He told the PTI counsel that if he wanted to give further argument the Commission was ready to hear to him.
Akram Sheikh was of the view that the issue regarding hiding of assets can be raised after elections and both PTI leaders didn’t declared their off shore companies and flats as well. He requested to the commission for re-hearing of the verdict reserved in the disqualification reference against Jahangir Tareen.
On ECP quarries Akram Shaeikh said that Speaker had sent the references against PTI leaders according to the existing law.
ECP has asked Talal Chaudhry’s lawyer Akram Sheikh to complete his arguments till today (Tuesday) regarding the hearing of this reference. – Sabah
