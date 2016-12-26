Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed

Says Development of Balochistan is development of Pakistan
Says Pakistan Army is working day and night for completion of CPEC project
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa awarding COAS Cane to outstanding recruit Ehsan Ali during Passing Out Parade of Baloch recruits in Quetta on Monday. – SABAH
QUETTA, December 26 (SABAH): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the development of Balochistan is topmost priority of Government. He said development of Balochistan is development of Pakistan, adding that the enemies of the country want to become hurdle in bright future of Balochistan. He said the people of Balochistan have rejected anti-state elements while realizing this reality. He said our doors are always opened for our brothers who have become part of conspiracy of enemy unintentionally. He said our enmity is with the enemies of the country and not against anyone. He said the Baloch of tomorrow will be part of not only Pakistan’s development but the whole region. He said the future of our children is bright, adding that our lives, sweat and blood are present for guaranteeing this. He expressed the hope that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would prove to be beginning of a new era of development in whole region. He said Pak army is working day and night for completion of CPEC project. He said Pakistan army, rangers, FC, Police and all other law enforcement agencies are the guarantors of the national unity.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday attended the Baloch recruits’ passing-out parade held at Quetta Cantt as the chief guest of the ceremony.
Making a strong pitch for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its importance for Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the timely completion of the project will herald all new era of progress in the region.
He said the people of Balochistan have rejected anti-state elements adding Pakistan’s armed forces are playing their due role for the development of Balochistan.
“The growth of Balochistan is the foremost priority of us all,” he reiterated adding a Baloch of the coming time will take an active part in the progress of the country.
Calling upon disgruntled and separatist Balochs to retrace their steps back to negotiation table, the Army Chief remarked, “We are in war with the enemies of Pakistan alone. And, our doors are open for those who have been led astray by enemies.”
To highlight the importance he attaches with Balochistan, he said it is his third visit to the province ever since he took over the command, adding, “I take pride in that I belong to Baloch Regiment. I am proud to be called a Baloch.”
The days are not far when enemy will meet its ultimate fate, while, terrorists and their facilitators will also be brought to book, he said. General Bajwa said Balochistan is the largest province of the country and is bestowed with immense resource and capable human resource. These resources would open new vistas of development for progress and prosperity of the province in future. The Army Chief said improvement of law and order in Balochistan is also priority of the Government and Pakistan Army, together with other institutions, is extending cooperation for the purpose. He said it is endeavour of armed forces and other law enforcing institutions to play a positive role for economic development of the province despite limited resources.
The Chief of Army Staff said some elements are trying to create hurdles in the way of bright future of the province. He said these are anti-state elements and people of Balochistan have rejected them. He expressed the confidence that terrorists would face nemesis because of patriotism of people of Balochistan.
In Monday’s ceremony, 577 recruits successfully completed their training and were awarded certificates by the army chief.
So far, over thirteen thousand Baloch youths have been trained and recruited by the Pakistan Army.-Sabah
Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa awarding COAS Cane to outstanding recruit Ehsan Ali during Passing Out Parade of Baloch recruits in Quetta on Monday. – SABAH
QUETTA, December 26 (SABAH): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the development of Balochistan is topmost priority of Government. He said development of Balochistan is development of Pakistan, adding that the enemies of the country want to become hurdle in bright future of Balochistan. He said the people of Balochistan have rejected anti-state elements while realizing this reality. He said our doors are always opened for our brothers who have become part of conspiracy of enemy unintentionally. He said our enmity is with the enemies of the country and not against anyone. He said the Baloch of tomorrow will be part of not only Pakistan’s development but the whole region. He said the future of our children is bright, adding that our lives, sweat and blood are present for guaranteeing this. He expressed the hope that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would prove to be beginning of a new era of development in whole region. He said Pak army is working day and night for completion of CPEC project. He said Pakistan army, rangers, FC, Police and all other law enforcement agencies are the guarantors of the national unity.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday attended the Baloch recruits’ passing-out parade held at Quetta Cantt as the chief guest of the ceremony.
Making a strong pitch for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its importance for Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the timely completion of the project will herald all new era of progress in the region.
He said the people of Balochistan have rejected anti-state elements adding Pakistan’s armed forces are playing their due role for the development of Balochistan.
“The growth of Balochistan is the foremost priority of us all,” he reiterated adding a Baloch of the coming time will take an active part in the progress of the country.
Calling upon disgruntled and separatist Balochs to retrace their steps back to negotiation table, the Army Chief remarked, “We are in war with the enemies of Pakistan alone. And, our doors are open for those who have been led astray by enemies.”
To highlight the importance he attaches with Balochistan, he said it is his third visit to the province ever since he took over the command, adding, “I take pride in that I belong to Baloch Regiment. I am proud to be called a Baloch.”
The days are not far when enemy will meet its ultimate fate, while, terrorists and their facilitators will also be brought to book, he said. General Bajwa said Balochistan is the largest province of the country and is bestowed with immense resource and capable human resource. These resources would open new vistas of development for progress and prosperity of the province in future. The Army Chief said improvement of law and order in Balochistan is also priority of the Government and Pakistan Army, together with other institutions, is extending cooperation for the purpose. He said it is endeavour of armed forces and other law enforcing institutions to play a positive role for economic development of the province despite limited resources.
The Chief of Army Staff said some elements are trying to create hurdles in the way of bright future of the province. He said these are anti-state elements and people of Balochistan have rejected them. He expressed the confidence that terrorists would face nemesis because of patriotism of people of Balochistan.
In Monday’s ceremony, 577 recruits successfully completed their training and were awarded certificates by the army chief.
So far, over thirteen thousand Baloch youths have been trained and recruited by the Pakistan Army.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: ...
December 26, 2016
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference ...
December 26, 2016
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
December 26, 2016
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest ...
December 26, 2016