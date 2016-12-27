During these days I have asked myself:
“Are you prepared to invest your trust and faith in the public pledge (or resolve) made by the incoming Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan?”
It is an impassioned query that I have made to my soul. And this query has been made in an environment where mistrust, disillusionment, despondency and despair are ruling supreme. The hopes of the people have been shattered due to the failure to deliver on the part of those whom they had, in the recent times, chosen as their Messiahs— their liberators from the yoke of massive corruption and murderous injustice on the part of those running the system. These Messiahs have passed into history leaving behind a legacy of disbelief and bitterness. Their exit has rendered people incapable of trusting even the most trustworthy.
It is in this environment, in this collective state of mind, that I have ventured to ask myself: Should I or can I invest my hopes in this new messiah-designate?
Amazingly, my capacity for housing within my soul, boundless reservoirs of optimism remains unaffected by the disillusionment caused by those whom many had placed on the high pedestal of high expectations.
YES THEREFORE IS MY ANSWER. Let us believe that this man will not go back on his words, and will never try to find an escape from the commitment he has made to the Nation in the presence of Allah.
People can be hoodwinked
But Allah cannot be deceived.
Make this nation proud.
Mr Chief Justice!
People Can Be Hoodwinked But Allah Cannot Be Deceived Make This Nation Proud Mr Chief Justice !
