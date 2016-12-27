Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Echoes » People Can Be Hoodwinked But Allah Cannot Be Deceived Make This Nation Proud Mr Chief Justice !

People Can Be Hoodwinked But Allah Cannot Be Deceived Make This Nation Proud Mr Chief Justice !

Posted by : Ghulam Akber Posted date : December 27, 2016 In Echoes Comments Off on People Can Be Hoodwinked But Allah Cannot Be Deceived Make This Nation Proud Mr Chief Justice !
People Can Be Hoodwinked But Allah Cannot Be Deceived Make This Nation Proud Mr Chief Justice !
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

During these days I have asked myself:
“Are you prepared to invest your trust and faith in the public pledge (or resolve) made by the incoming Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan?”
It is an impassioned query that I have made to my soul. And this query has been made in an environment where mistrust, disillusionment, despondency and despair are ruling supreme. The hopes of the people have been shattered due to the failure to deliver on the part of those whom they had, in the recent times, chosen as their Messiahs— their liberators from the yoke of massive corruption and murderous injustice on the part of those running the system. These Messiahs have passed into history leaving behind a legacy of disbelief and bitterness. Their exit has rendered people incapable of trusting even the most trustworthy.
It is in this environment, in this collective state of mind, that I have ventured to ask myself: Should I or can I invest my hopes in this new messiah-designate?
Amazingly, my capacity for housing within my soul, boundless reservoirs of optimism remains unaffected by the disillusionment caused by those whom many had placed on the high pedestal of high expectations.
YES THEREFORE IS MY ANSWER. Let us believe that this man will not go back on his words, and will never try to find an escape from the commitment he has made to the Nation in the presence of Allah.
People can be hoodwinked
But Allah cannot be deceived.
Make this nation proud.
Mr Chief Justice!

Tags

About Ghulam Akber

Related posts

News In Pictures

Enemies will not be allowed to hinder development in Balochistan: COAS Qamar Javed
NAB’s plea bargain law promoting corruption: Imran
PTI challenges ECP’s jurisdiction to hear reference against Imran, Tareen
Shahbaz slams NAB’s ‘fraud’ plea bargain law
provocative speeches case: ATC issues arrest warrants of Altaf, Sattar and others
Shujaat for forming grand alliance against government
Govt nearing its end due to Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq
CDA committed to uplift civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave: Sheikh Anser Aziz
Liberation struggle in IOK facing worst Indian state terrorism: Mirwaiz
Pakistan reach 142-4 before rain abandons play
Comfortable with Sohail’s selection: Arthur
Parts of crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions