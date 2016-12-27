Indian Policies: Threat To Reginal Peace

World is undergoing a turbulent phase as terrorist attacks and multiple military actions taking human lives across the globe. South Asia is no exception to this tendency and suffers with a complex set of conflicts since decades. On one hand, global players undertook invasions and manipulative coercive maneuvers which eventually proved fatal. On the other hand, major regional stake holder India adopted coercive designs against neighboring countries thus damaged the regional dynamics so deeply that an immediate improvement in situation seems an uphill task. This statement about India is neither an exaggeration nor a routine traditional Pakistani critical stance. Undeniable ground facts prove Indian negative policy line as a persistent threat to regional peace. Traditional hatred for Pakistan since partition is an open reality which gave birth to the longest military clash of the region all along the Line of Control and working boundary. Kashmir issue is the root cause of Indo – Pak conflict but in fact Indian infinite hatred against the Muslims in general and Pakistan in particular have always worsen the regional environment . Worst human rights violations and heavy militarization of Kashmir are the unmanageable irritants detrimental to all peace efforts. Acceleration to arms race is another feather in the dark hat of India. Rapidly looming military threats to security pushed Pakistan to allocate maximum resources on defence instead of public development. It was India which opened the military front at Siachin Glacier in early 80s and compelled Pakistan to adopt a tough and costly defensive stance at world ‘s highest battle ground. Indian sponsorship to Mukti Bahini for disintegration of East Pakistan is a big black post on her national character. PM Modi shamelessly confessed abhorrent coercive role of India in creation of Bangladesh through violent means. Nuclear arms race of the region is also credited to India. Such a wide scale set of Indian coercive policies though target primarily Pakistan but carries nothing positive for other regional stake holders too. Srilanka had a bitter experience of Indian neighborhood, specially during Rajiv Gandhi era, when this small country was badly cornered through physical deployment of Indian boots on her soil. Eventually a Srilankan Sailor struck Rajiv Gandhi with Rifle butt during an official guard of honor ceremony. Cheap pressure tactics was ruthlessly applied against Nepal and tireless efforts were made to manipulate the constitutional framing process. Nepal filed formal complains in UNO against the illegitimate Indian blockade. India has a long history of conflicts and war with China. Her interference in Tibet and support for separatist Baloch militants is an open fact. Unfortunately few self styled intellectuals always blame Pakistan for being unnecessarily India Centric . surprisingly, these intellectuals never point a finger on India on the basis of her undeniable sponsorship of terrorist net works operating in Pakistan. Positive trend of regional cooperation is emerging in the shape of CPEC. This grand project will not remain restricted to China and Pakistan as Iran and Russia are likely to join the project in coming days. This major regional development is facing threats from India. Persistent patronization of terrorists in Balochistan and extra ordinary activism in Afghanistan are primarily aimed at destruction of Pakistan. Any effort for peace in South Asia can never prove successful unless India alters her coercive policies. Undoubtedly, regional peace in south Asia is threatened by Indian negative policies. Recent statements by PM Modi and foul mouth Interior minister Raj Nath Singh , to block Pakistan’s water as well as to divide the country in ten parts, are the most shocking proof of Indian mindset . Despite such open aggressive disclosures from Indian top men , our self styled intellectuals are silent . How this meaningful silence can remain unnoticed ? Eventually , it unmasks the Indian designs and the real intent of so called intellectuals who always prefer to shout at Pakistan even when it is an open foul play from Indian side.
Indian Policies: Threat To Reginal Peace
ABDULLAH MUSTAFVI
World is undergoing a turbulent phase as terrorist attacks and multiple military actions taking human lives across the globe. South Asia is no exception to this tendency and suffers with a complex set of conflicts since decades. On one hand, global players undertook invasions and manipulative coercive maneuvers which eventually proved fatal. On the other hand, major regional stake holder India adopted coercive designs against neighboring countries thus damaged the regional dynamics so deeply that an immediate improvement in situation seems an uphill task. This statement about India is neither an exaggeration nor a routine traditional Pakistani critical stance. Undeniable ground facts prove Indian negative policy line as a persistent threat to regional peace. Traditional hatred for Pakistan since partition is an open reality which gave birth to the longest military clash of the region all along the Line of Control and working boundary. Kashmir issue is the root cause of Indo – Pak conflict but in fact Indian infinite hatred against the Muslims in general and Pakistan in particular have always worsen the regional environment . Worst human rights violations and heavy militarization of Kashmir are the unmanageable irritants detrimental to all peace efforts. Acceleration to arms race is another feather in the dark hat of India. Rapidly looming military threats to security pushed Pakistan to allocate maximum resources on defence instead of public development. It was India which opened the military front at Siachin Glacier in early 80s and compelled Pakistan to adopt a tough and costly defensive stance at world ‘s highest battle ground. Indian sponsorship to Mukti Bahini for disintegration of East Pakistan is a big black post on her national character. PM Modi shamelessly confessed abhorrent coercive role of India in creation of Bangladesh through violent means. Nuclear arms race of the region is also credited to India. Such a wide scale set of Indian coercive policies though target primarily Pakistan but carries nothing positive for other regional stake holders too. Srilanka had a bitter experience of Indian neighborhood, specially during Rajiv Gandhi era, when this small country was badly cornered through physical deployment of Indian boots on her soil. Eventually a Srilankan Sailor struck Rajiv Gandhi with Rifle butt during an official guard of honor ceremony. Cheap pressure tactics was ruthlessly applied against Nepal and tireless efforts were made to manipulate the constitutional framing process. Nepal filed formal complains in UNO against the illegitimate Indian blockade. India has a long history of conflicts and war with China. Her interference in Tibet and support for separatist Baloch militants is an open fact. Unfortunately few self styled intellectuals always blame Pakistan for being unnecessarily India Centric . surprisingly, these intellectuals never point a finger on India on the basis of her undeniable sponsorship of terrorist net works operating in Pakistan. Positive trend of regional cooperation is emerging in the shape of CPEC. This grand project will not remain restricted to China and Pakistan as Iran and Russia are likely to join the project in coming days. This major regional development is facing threats from India. Persistent patronization of terrorists in Balochistan and extra ordinary activism in Afghanistan are primarily aimed at destruction of Pakistan. Any effort for peace in South Asia can never prove successful unless India alters her coercive policies. Undoubtedly, regional peace in south Asia is threatened by Indian negative policies. Recent statements by PM Modi and foul mouth Interior minister Raj Nath Singh , to block Pakistan’s water as well as to divide the country in ten parts, are the most shocking proof of Indian mindset . Despite such open aggressive disclosures from Indian top men , our self styled intellectuals are silent . How this meaningful silence can remain unnoticed ? Eventually , it unmasks the Indian designs and the real intent of so called intellectuals who always prefer to shout at Pakistan even when it is an open foul play from Indian side.
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
India’s dicey Nuclear Programme
December 27, 2016
Achieving Convergence for Neutralizing the Common Threats ...
December 27, 2016
A tribute to the Quaid
December 24, 2016
Quaid Day-An Introspection
December 24, 2016