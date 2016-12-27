Efforts underway to bring change in KPK by reforming the system: Khattak

Says he will visit China to participate in JCC meeting to review CPEC projects
PESHAWAR, December 27: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that he is going to visit China to participate in JCC meeting in which the already included projects in CPEC will be reviewed while new projects will also be sanctioned on this occasion, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will ink agreement for 1200 MW hydel power generation, fast railway track between Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsada Mardan and Swabi districts and construction of Gilgit Chakdarra and Dir Chitral routes with Chinese government during the visit.
This he said while addressing a public gathering at Kotar Pan, District Nowshera and later talking to media. On this occasion, President Traders Union and Muslim League (N) Shereen Kothy, Noor un Nabi Khan alias Shakar Khan, Hazrat Khan along with their families and friends quit PML(N) and ANP and joined PTI. District Nazim Liaqat Khan Khattak, MNA Dr. Imran Khattak, Ishaq Gul Khattak, Gul Raiz Hakeem Khan, Raza Ullah, Noor un Nabi, Councillor Iftikhar Safi and Hazrat Khan addressed the gathering.
Pervez Khattak said that Chinese experts had compiled feasibility report of the fast railway track. Similarly he said that Gilgit-Chakdarra, Dir-Chitral route would play role in prosperity of the Northern areas and provide access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. He said that the provincial government had demanded establishment of three industrial parks under CPEC. He informed that 10000 kanal land had been allocated for industrial park near Karnal Sher Interchange, while establishment of industrial parks at Hattar and D I Khan had also been planned.The Chief Minister went on to say that geo-economic importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enhanced many times and it would become a trade centre in the near future. He said that tender for hydel power generation schemes of 600 MW had been floated, while provincial government had also initiated hydel power generation scheme of 500 MW
He said that future of the province was very bright while improvement of law and order situation in Afghanistan would provide access to Afghanistan, China and Central Asia. He said that KP was laden with natural resources like gas and petroleum and that is why foreign investors were coming to invest there.
Pervez Khattak said that PTI was trying to bring change by reforming the system in the province. He said that provincial government had provided local government system to the people to empower them at the grass root level making them capable of solving their problems at local level. He said that PTI has introduced a system based on merit and transparency. He further said that the provincial government had chalked out a transparent system for recruitment and transfers while 150 laws had also been enacted.-PR
Efforts underway to bring change in KPK by reforming the system: Khattak
