Yesterday the PPP observed 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto by holding a public rally at Garhi Khuda Baksh which was attended by a fairly large crowd of the PPP workers. 27th December 2016 was also declared as an official holiday by the Sindh government. Undoubtedly the sacrifices of Benazir Bhutto for the cause of democracy were unprecedented but the question is: would it not have been better if instead of shutting down the entire province for full one day the PPP government in Sindh had announced that all the government officials would work for an extra hour on that day. That would have certainly made her soul happier and more contended. Needless to add that an holiday sets the province’s economy back by billions of rupees?
2016 is drawing close to its end. In its last month it has taken away from us two important souls in the field of entertainment who used to spread joy in our daily life. Umar Daraz Khalil was a character actor, par excellence. Had he been in Bollywood, he would have gone places and definitely earned the same respect and adulation from its entertainment world which it gave to Zikria Khan, alias Jayant. Umar Daraz had made a name for himself in Pustho films of the Lollywood. He was son of Khalil Khan a veteran of theatre and stage who was a contemporary of Sohrab Modi and Prithvi Rajkapoor. Umar Daraz joined the great majority recently. Ink on the news item of his death had barely dried when news of the death of redoubtable Pastho singer Mahshooq Sultan hit the music buffs like a bolt from the blue.
Both these artists certainly deserved footage in the form of special documentaries on their life and work in the electronic media. What a pity that not a single TV channel telecast special tributes to them. This is how we respect our artists who bring so much joy to our daily life through their performance in drama, singing, music and poetry.
Artists should not die penniless
