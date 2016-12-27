Tuesday , 27 December 2016
ECP rejects plea to merge all cases against Imran & Tareen

ECP rejects plea to merge all cases against Imran & Tareen

ECP rejects plea to merge all cases against Imran & Tareen
ISLAMABAD, December 27: A four-member bench was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Muhammad Raza to hear separate references against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.
While hearing arguments of Talal Chaudhry’s lawyer Akram Sheikh, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) remarked that we are only discussing whether this case is eligible enough be heard or not, the arguments on its merit will be done later.
Jahangir Tareen’s lawyer said that the commission can only discuss the accusations that have been leveled in the reference, which include queries regarding Bani Gala property. Niazi Services case is irrelevant to the commission and is just being raised unnecessarily.
At this point, Akram Sheikh requested the commission to merge other cases against Imran Khan Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
and Jahangir Tareen with this reference and give him time to submit further documents. His request was rejected by the Chief Election Commissioner who stated that the reference and petition are two different things and they cannot be merged. He further said that all of you are doing politics here as nobody is interested in legal points. The commission has postponed the hearing until January 10. -DNA

